Try these creative ways to cook with tofu

A spicy tofu stir-fry combines the heat of chili peppers with the subtle flavor of tofu.

Start by cubing firm tofu and frying it until golden brown. Add bell peppers, broccoli, and snap peas for crunch.

Toss in soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and chili flakes for seasoning.

This dish is perfect for those who enjoy bold flavors and a bit of spice in their meals.