Tofu or paneer: Which is healthier for your bones?

Tofu and paneer are two popular dairy alternatives often compared for their nutritional benefits. While both are rich in protein, they differ in their calcium content. Knowing the calcium levels in these foods can help you make informed dietary choices, especially if you're looking to increase your calcium intake. Here's a look at the calcium content of tofu and paneer.

#1 Calcium content in tofu Tofu is made by coagulating soy milk and pressing the curds into solid blocks. It is a versatile ingredient used in many dishes. Depending on how it is made, tofu can have varying levels of calcium. Firm tofu usually has more calcium than silken varieties, as it is denser. On average, firm tofu contains about 350 mg of calcium per 100 grams, making it a good source of this essential mineral.

#2 Paneer's calcium levels Paneer, a fresh cheese common in South Asian cuisine, is made by curdling milk with lemon juice or vinegar. This dairy product is known for its high protein content and creamy texture. Paneer also offers a good amount of calcium, owing to its milk base. On average, paneer contains around 200 mg of calcium per 100 grams, making it a decent option for those looking to increase their intake.

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#3 Comparison of nutritional benefits While both tofu and paneer provide protein and other nutrients, their calcium content differs considerably. Tofu's higher calcium levels make it an excellent option for those looking to increase their intake without consuming too much dairy. Paneer, while lower in calcium than tofu, still offers other nutrients, such as phosphorus and vitamin B12, that are beneficial for overall health.

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