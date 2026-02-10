Tofu v/s Indian cottage cheese: Which is healthier?

Tofu and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are two popular vegetarian protein sources, each with its own unique nutritional profile. While both offer essential nutrients, they differ significantly in terms of composition and health benefits. Understanding these differences can help individuals make informed dietary choices based on their nutritional needs and health goals. This article explores the nutritional profiles of tofu and paneer, highlighting key differences that may influence your dietary decisions.

#1 Protein content comparison Tofu is famous for its high protein content, offering around eight grams of protein per 100 grams. Paneer, on the other hand, packs a punch with approximately 18 grams of protein per 100 grams. While both are good sources of protein for vegetarians, paneer has more than double the amount of protein as tofu. This makes paneer a better option for those looking to up their protein intake.

#2 Fat content differences Tofu has a lower fat content than paneer, making it a great option for people watching their fat intake. Tofu has about four grams of fat per 100 grams, while paneer has about 20 grams per the same serving size. The higher fat content in paneer is due to its dairy origin, which may or may not suit everyone's dietary preferences or restrictions.

#3 Calcium levels in each Both tofu and paneer are good sources of calcium, an important mineral for bone health. Tofu usually has calcium added during its preparation process, which can further increase its calcium content to about 200 milligrams per 100 grams. Paneer naturally contains calcium from milk and provides approximately 480 milligrams per the same serving size. This makes paneer a better source of calcium than tofu.

