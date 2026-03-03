Fruit-picking in Tokyo: Top farms to visit

﻿Tokyo 's outskirts are dotted with a number of fruit-picking farms, making for a perfect day trip for nature lovers and foodies alike. These farms not only offer a chance to pick fresh fruits but also to experience the beauty of rural Japan . From strawberries to grapes, each farm has its own unique offerings and experiences. Here are five must-visit fruit-picking farms near Tokyo, each promising a delightful escape into nature.

#1 Strawberry picking at Yamanashi farm Yamanashi Farm is famous for its juicy strawberries. The farm opens its doors to visitors from December to May, giving them a chance to pick their own strawberries. The farm has a number of strawberry varieties, each with its own flavor and texture. Visitors can enjoy the sweet taste of freshly picked strawberries while soaking in the scenic views of the surrounding countryside.

#2 Grape picking at Koshu winery Koshu Winery is famous for its grape picking activities during the harvest season, which usually lasts from August to October. The winery grows several grape varieties used for both eating and winemaking. Visitors can stroll through the vineyards, learning about grape cultivation before sampling some of the farm's own juices (for those over 20 years of age).

Advertisement

#3 Apple picking at Nagano orchard Located about two hours from Tokyo, Nagano Orchard is famous for its apples. The orchard opens its doors for apple picking from September to November, giving visitors a chance to pick several apple varieties, including Fuji and Jonagold. The crisp air and beautiful autumn foliage make this an ideal time to visit.

Advertisement

#4 Peach picking at Chiba farm Chiba Farm is famous for its delicious peaches, which are available for picking from June to August. The farm has several peach varieties, each with its own sweetness and juiciness. Visitors can enjoy a leisurely day in the sun, picking peaches straight from the trees, and enjoying the scenic views of the surrounding landscape.