Tomato basil pasta is an easy dish that combines fresh tomatoes with aromatic basil

5 delicious vegetarian recipes made with tomatoes

By Vinita Jain 12:47 pm Jun 10, 202612:47 pm

What's the story

Tomatoes are a versatile ingredient that can elevate any vegetarian meal with their rich flavor and vibrant color. They are packed with nutrients, making them a healthy addition to any diet. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch or a hearty dinner, tomatoes can be the star of the show in several dishes. Here are five vegetarian meals that highlight the goodness of tomatoes.