5 delicious vegetarian recipes made with tomatoes
What's the story
Tomatoes are a versatile ingredient that can elevate any vegetarian meal with their rich flavor and vibrant color. They are packed with nutrients, making them a healthy addition to any diet. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch or a hearty dinner, tomatoes can be the star of the show in several dishes. Here are five vegetarian meals that highlight the goodness of tomatoes.
Dish 1
Tomato basil pasta delight
Tomato basil pasta is an easy dish that combines fresh tomatoes with aromatic basil. Start by cooking pasta of your choice until al dente. In another pan, saute chopped garlic in olive oil, add diced tomatoes, and cook until soft. Toss in fresh basil leaves, and season with salt and pepper. Mix the sauce with the pasta for a simple yet delicious meal.
Dish 2
Hearty tomato soup
A warm bowl of tomato soup is just what you need on a chilly day. To make this comforting soup, saute onions and garlic until translucent. Add canned or fresh diced tomatoes, along with vegetable broth, and let it simmer for 20 minutes. Blend the mixture until smooth, then season with herbs like thyme or oregano for added flavor.
Dish 3
Stuffed bell peppers with tomato sauce
Stuffed bell peppers make for a colorful and nutritious meal option. Hollow out bell peppers and fill them with a mixture of cooked rice, black beans, corn, and spices like cumin or paprika. Place them in a baking dish, covered with homemade tomato sauce made from crushed tomatoes, seasoned with garlic powder and onion powder.
Dish 4
Caprese salad with heirloom tomatoes
Caprese salad highlights the natural sweetness of heirloom tomatoes when paired with creamy mozzarella cheese and fresh basil leaves. Drizzle extra virgin olive oil over the slices before sprinkling sea salt on top to enhance flavors without overpowering them. It is perfect as an appetizer or side dish during warm months when produce is at its peak ripeness.
Dish 5
Ratatouille: A vegetable medley
Ratatouille is a classic French dish that celebrates vegetables, especially tomatoes, in a medley of flavors. Start by slicing zucchini, eggplant, and bell peppers thinly. Layer them in a baking dish with a rich tomato sauce. This sauce is made from ripe tomatoes, seasoned with herbs de Provence. Bake until the vegetables are tender, creating a harmonious blend of tastes and textures.