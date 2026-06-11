Classic tomato basil pasta is an easy yet delicious dish

5 mouthwatering ways to cook with tomatoes

By Vinita Jain 03:15 pm Jun 11, 202603:15 pm

What's the story

Tomatoes are the most versatile ingredient, adding flavor and color to a range of dishes. From fresh salads to hearty sauces, tomatoes can be used in several ways to create delicious meals. Here are five exciting recipes that highlight the unique qualities of tomatoes, each offering a different taste experience. Whether you're looking for something light and refreshing or rich and savory, these recipes have got you covered.