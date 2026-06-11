5 mouthwatering ways to cook with tomatoes
What's the story
Tomatoes are the most versatile ingredient, adding flavor and color to a range of dishes. From fresh salads to hearty sauces, tomatoes can be used in several ways to create delicious meals. Here are five exciting recipes that highlight the unique qualities of tomatoes, each offering a different taste experience. Whether you're looking for something light and refreshing or rich and savory, these recipes have got you covered.
Dish 1
Classic tomato basil pasta
Classic tomato basil pasta is an easy yet delicious dish that highlights the natural sweetness of ripe tomatoes. Start by sauteing garlic in olive oil until fragrant. Add chopped tomatoes and simmer until they break down into a sauce. Toss in fresh basil leaves for an aromatic touch. Serve over your choice of pasta, garnished with grated Parmesan cheese for added flavor.
Dish 2
Heirloom tomato salad with feta
An heirloom tomato salad with feta is a colorful way to enjoy fresh tomatoes. Slice different varieties of heirloom tomatoes and arrange them on a plate with crumbled feta cheese. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, then sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. This salad makes for a refreshing appetizer or side dish that pairs well with grilled vegetables.
Dish 3
Spicy tomato chutney
Spicy tomato chutney adds a kick to any meal, thanks to the heat from green chilies and tanginess from vinegar. Start by cooking chopped onions until golden brown, before adding diced tomatoes, sugar, salt, chili powder, and vinegar. Let it simmer till thickened into a chunky consistency, perfect for serving alongside rice or flatbreads.
Dish 4
Creamy tomato soup
Creamy tomato soup is the perfect comfort food for cooler days. Sauté onions and garlic in butter until soft. Add canned tomatoes, vegetable broth, and herbs like thyme or oregano. Simmer for 20 minutes before blending until smooth. Stir in cream or milk for richness, and season with salt and pepper. Serve hot with crusty bread.
Dish 5
Stuffed bell peppers with rice & tomatoes
Stuffed bell peppers filled with rice and seasoned diced tomatoes make for a wholesome meal option. Cook rice separately, then mix it with cooked diced onions, garlic, and canned diced tomatoes, seasoned with cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper. Stuff the mixture into halved bell peppers, then bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes. Serve warm, topped with chopped parsley, if desired.