Tomato v/s cucumber: Which one is more nutritious?
What's the story
Tomatoes and cucumbers are two of the most popular vegetables (yes, tomatoes are a fruit, but are commonly used as a vegetable) in the world. Both are nutritious and add a unique flavor and texture to our meals. While tomatoes are known for their rich color and juicy texture, cucumbers are known for their crispness and refreshing taste. Let us take a look at the nutritional profiles of both.
#1
Vitamin content comparison
Tomatoes are rich in vitamins like vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate. They provide about 28% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C per 100 grams.
Cucumbers also provide vitamin K, but in lesser amounts than tomatoes. However, they provide a good amount of hydration due to their high water content.
#2
Antioxidant properties
Tomatoes are famous for their high levels of lycopene, an antioxidant that gives them their red color. Lycopene is known for its ability to fight free radicals in the body.
Cucumbers also have antioxidants, but in lesser amounts than tomatoes. However, they have other beneficial compounds, like beta-carotene, that promote overall health.
#3
Caloric value analysis
When it comes to calorie count, cucumbers are the clear winner with their low-calorie count.
A 100-gram serving of cucumber has only about 16 calories, making it an ideal option for those looking to watch their calorie intake.
Tomatoes have more calories, at around 18 calories per 100 grams, but provide more nutrients per calorie.
Tip 1
Hydration benefits
Cucumbers have a high water content of about 95%, which makes them perfect for hydration on hot days or after workouts.
Tomatoes also help keep you hydrated, but not as much as cucumbers because of their lower water content of about 95%.