Tone your waist with these African dance styles
What's the story
African dances are famous for their lively rhythms and energetic movements, making them a fun way to stay fit. These dances not only celebrate culture but also give you an amazing workout. If you want to tone your waist, these five African dance moves can do the trick. They focus on core strength and flexibility, making them ideal for anyone looking to get fit while enjoying the beauty of African dance.
Zulu moves
The energetic Zulu dance
The Zulu dance is a high-energy performance that involves a lot of footwork and upper body movement.
This dance focuses on the core, as the dancers have to maintain balance while performing intricate steps.
The constant movement helps in toning the waist muscles, making it a great workout for anyone looking to strengthen their midsection.
Adowa steps
Traditional Ghanaian Adowa steps
Adowa is a traditional Ghanaian dance that features graceful movements and rhythmic clapping.
The dance emphasizes fluid hip motions and controlled breathing, which engage the abdominal muscles effectively.
Practicing Adowa regularly can enhance flexibility in the waist area while strengthening core muscles.
Maasai jumps
The vibrant Maasai jumping dance
Maasai jumping dance is famous for its high leaps and energetic footwork.
The dance requires strong legs and a stable core to execute the jumps properly.
The repetitive jumping motion targets the lower back and oblique muscles, helping tone the waistline over time.
Bata drumming
Energetic Nigerian Bata drumming dance
The Bata drumming dance from Nigeria involves dynamic movements that go hand in hand with the rhythmic beats of the drums.
This dance requires quick turns and swift arm movements that engage various muscle groups in the torso, including those around the waist.
Practicing this dance can improve agility, while also toning abdominal muscles.
Eskista shoulders
Graceful Ethiopian Eskista shoulder dance
Eskista is an Ethiopian dance that focuses on shoulder movements with minimal body parts.
While it may appear simple, Eskista requires a lot of control from your core muscles to keep your balance during the shoulder shakes.
This graceful form not only improves flexibility but also strengthens your waist muscles over time.