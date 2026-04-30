Top African markets for handmade crafts

﻿Africa is home to some of the most vibrant and diverse markets, where handmade crafts are sold. These markets not only provide a peek into the continent's rich cultural heritage, but also provide unique shopping experiences for travelers and locals alike. From intricate beadwork to colorful textiles, these African markets are treasure troves of creativity and craftsmanship. Here are five of the most popular African markets known for their handmade crafts.

#1 Maasai Market in Nairobi The Maasai Market in Nairobi is famous for its colorful crafts and traditional goods. It features a range of handmade items, such as jewelry, carvings, and textiles made by local artisans. The market is an ideal place to experience Kenyan culture while shopping for unique souvenirs. Its lively atmosphere and variety make it a must-visit for anyone looking to explore African craftsmanship.

#2 Artisan Village in Accra Accra's Artisan Village is a haven for those seeking authentic Ghanaian crafts. This market has everything from wood carvings to batik fabrics, all made by skilled artisans. The village also hosts workshops where visitors can see artisans at work, giving them a deeper appreciation of the craft-making process. It's an ideal spot for those looking to buy traditional Ghanaian art.

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#3 Zulu Market in Durban The Zulu Market in Durban is a testament to South Africa's rich cultural heritage. It features a range of handmade crafts, including beadwork, pottery, and woven baskets. The market is an ideal place to interact with local artisans and learn about their traditions. With its vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings, the Zulu Market gives a glimpse into the heart of South African culture.

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#4 Souk El Had d'Agadir One of Morocco's largest open-air markets, Souk El Had d'Agadir, has a lot to offer in terms of handmade crafts. From leather goods to ceramics, this bustling market has it all. Shoppers can wander through the narrow lanes filled with colorful stalls selling everything from spices to traditional clothing. The souk gives an authentic Moroccan shopping experience amid the lively hustle and bustle.