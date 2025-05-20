5 superfoods to improve your wellbeing
What's the story
African superfoods are making waves for their nutritious benefits and ability to improve wellness.
These foods, packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, have been a part of African diets for centuries.
Including them in your diet can give an all-natural boost to your health journey.
Here, we look at some of the best African superfoods to help you on your wellness journey.
Baobab benefits
Baobab: The nutrient powerhouse
Baobab is famous for its high vitamin C content, giving up to 10 times more than oranges. It also has calcium, potassium, and magnesium.
The pulp of the fruit is also rich in fiber and antioxidants which can help with digestion and support the immune system.
The unique nutrient profile makes it the perfect versatile addition to smoothies or as a topping on breakfast bowls.
Moringa Insights
Moringa: The miracle tree
Moringa leaves are rich in nutrients, including vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, and iron.
They also have all nine essential amino acids needed for protein synthesis in our body.
Moringa is mostly taken as a powder mixed with drinks/food because of its possible anti-inflammatory benefits and capability to boost energy levels.
Teff nutrition
Teff: The ancient grain
Teff is an ancient Ethiopian grain that also provides a gluten-free alternative to those who are restricted from consuming gluten.
It is high in protein and fiber and low in fat. Teff is an excellent source of nutrients such as iron and calcium.
Its mild taste makes it perfect to use in porridge or baked food such as bread or pancakes.
Fonio features
Fonio: The tiny grain with big benefits
Fonio, one of Africa's oldest cultivated grains, cooks quickly and can be used in many dishes.
It is gluten-free and contains amino acids methionine and cysteine, which are not typically found together in other grains.
Its light texture makes fonio perfect for salads or as an accompaniment similar to rice or couscous.
Hibiscus highlights
Hibiscus: Refreshing floral infusion
Hibiscus flowers are widely used across Africa, primarily as a herbal tea called bissap or karkadeh, depending on the region within Africa's borders.
This vibrant red infusion comes packed with antioxidants, which may help lower blood pressure when consumed regularly over time, according to some global studies.