Top bicycle-friendly routes in Portugal
Portugal is home to some of the most beautiful routes for bicycle lovers.
With its varied terrain, be it coastal or hilly, cyclists can enjoy the beauty of the country while indulging in a healthy activity.
Be it a pro or an occasional cyclist, Portugal's bike-friendly routes allow one to explore the country's rich culture and mesmerizing sights.
Here are some of them.
Coastal route
Ecovia do Litoral: Coastal beauty
Ecovia do Litoral is a famous route that runs along the Algarve coast. The path features awe-inspiring views of the Atlantic ocean and passes through beautiful towns like Lagos and Albufeira.
The route is fairly flat making it ideal for all skill levels. Cyclists get to ride past sandy beaches, rocky cliffs, and traditional Portuguese architecture.
The mild climate in the region makes for pleasant rides for most of the year.
Valley Route
Douro Valley: Vineyards and views
We all know how famous the Douro Valley is for its spectacular landscapes and rolling hills. This particular route takes the riders through terraced landscapes, where they can see the cultivation first-hand.
The path runs along Douro River and offers breathtaking views at every bend. Though some portions are tough with steep inclines, the effort pays off with panoramic views of one of Portugal's most famous regions.
Southwest route
Rota Vicentina: Wild southwest coastline
Rota Vicentina spans more than 400 kilometers along Portugal's southwest coast.
Famous for its rugged beauty, this trail merges coastal views with the charm of rural life.
From cliffs and forests to farmland, cyclists will find themselves traversing through a range of terrains on this expansive network of paths.
The route is well-marked and you can choose from easy day trips to demanding multi-day adventures.
Mountain route
Serra da Estrela: Mountain challenge
For those looking for a more difficult ride, Serra da Estrela delivers with its mountainous terrain and rewarding views from Portugal's highest peaks.
The region presents a range of trails for varying experience levels but mostly demands good fitness due to steep climbs involved in reaching summit points like Torre Peak at 1,993 meters above sea level—the highest point on mainland Portugal.
Rural route
Alentejo Circuit: Rural exploration
The Alentejo Circuit takes you through one of Europe's least populated areas, famous for its wide-open plains and cork oak trees.
Cyclists ride past whitewashed villages, which are a true representation of traditional Portuguese life, unlike the city hustle seen in other parts of the country.
This one's a peaceful journey for riders looking for calmness and natural beauty.