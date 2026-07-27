Top spots for whale watching in Iceland
What's the story
Iceland is famous for its stunning landscapes and rich marine life, making it a perfect destination for whale-watching lovers. The waters around the island are home to a number of whale species, making it an unforgettable experience for those wanting to witness these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat. Here are some of the best places in Iceland to go whale watching.
Húsavík
Husavik: The whale watching capital
Husavik, located in North Iceland, is often referred to as the whale-watching capital of Europe. The town's proximity to the rich waters of Skjalfandi Bay makes it a prime spot for spotting whales.
From minke whales to humpback whales, visitors can spot a variety of species here.
The town also offers several tours with expert guides, who share insights about the marine life and environment.
Reykjavik
Reykjavik: Urban adventures at sea
Reykjavik, Iceland's capital, is not just about urban exploration, but also offers amazing whale watching tours.
The tours from the Old Harbour give you a chance to spot dolphins and whales just a short distance from the city.
The tour operators provide comfortable boats and knowledgeable guides who ensure you have an enjoyable experience while learning about the local marine ecosystem.
Akureyri
Akureyri: Gateway to North Iceland's marine life
Akureyri, Iceland's second-largest city, is also a great place for whale-watching adventures.
Situated on Eyjafjordur fjord, it provides access to rich feeding grounds for various whale species.
Tour operators from Akureyri offer exciting excursions that increase your chances of spotting orcas, and other fascinating marine life.
Snæfellsnes
Snaefellsnes Peninsula: Diverse marine encounters
The Snaefellsnes Peninsula is famous for its diverse landscapes and rich marine life, making it a perfect spot for whale watching.
The waters around the peninsula are home to humpback whales, orcas, and even blue whales during certain seasons.
Several tour companies operate in this region, providing visitors with opportunities to see these majestic animals up close, while enjoying breathtaking views of the surrounding scenery.