India's hidden waterfalls: Top trails to explore

India is dotted with so many hidden waterfalls that are bound to leave you spellbound with their stunning views and peaceful surroundings. These natural gems are usually hidden away in the wilderness, only to be reached through hiking trails. Visiting these waterfalls is the best way to commune with nature, and get the adrenaline pumping. Here are some of the top hikes to India's hidden waterfalls.

#1 Trekking to Dudhsagar Falls Dudhsagar Falls, perched on Mandovi River in Goa, is among India's highest waterfalls. The name means Sea of Milk as it appears milky white when it flows to its peak. Starting from Castle Rock or Kulem railway station, the trek is through thick forests and railway tracks. The hike is moderately difficult yet offers trekkers amazing views of cascading water with lush greenery.

#2 Exploring Athirappilly Waterfalls Athirappilly Waterfalls is also called the "Niagara of India." Located in Kerala's Thrissur district, the 80-feet fall is surrounded by rich biodiversity. The trek starting from Athirappilly entrance gate is relatively easy and a great pick for beginners. One can get panoramic views from several vantage points on the way.

#3 Journey to Nohkalikai Falls Nohkalikai Falls in Meghalaya is one of India's tallest plunge waterfalls at a whopping 1,115 feet. Located a short distance from Cherrapunji, this waterfall presents a dramatic sight as it plunges into a deep green pool below. The trek involves trudging through misty paths and dense forests before reaching the viewpoint offering an unobstructed view of this majestic waterfall.