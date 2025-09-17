India's hidden waterfalls: Top trails to explore
India is dotted with so many hidden waterfalls that are bound to leave you spellbound with their stunning views and peaceful surroundings. These natural gems are usually hidden away in the wilderness, only to be reached through hiking trails. Visiting these waterfalls is the best way to commune with nature, and get the adrenaline pumping. Here are some of the top hikes to India's hidden waterfalls.
Trekking to Dudhsagar Falls
Dudhsagar Falls, perched on Mandovi River in Goa, is among India's highest waterfalls. The name means Sea of Milk as it appears milky white when it flows to its peak. Starting from Castle Rock or Kulem railway station, the trek is through thick forests and railway tracks. The hike is moderately difficult yet offers trekkers amazing views of cascading water with lush greenery.
Exploring Athirappilly Waterfalls
Athirappilly Waterfalls is also called the "Niagara of India." Located in Kerala's Thrissur district, the 80-feet fall is surrounded by rich biodiversity. The trek starting from Athirappilly entrance gate is relatively easy and a great pick for beginners. One can get panoramic views from several vantage points on the way.
Journey to Nohkalikai Falls
Nohkalikai Falls in Meghalaya is one of India's tallest plunge waterfalls at a whopping 1,115 feet. Located a short distance from Cherrapunji, this waterfall presents a dramatic sight as it plunges into a deep green pool below. The trek involves trudging through misty paths and dense forests before reaching the viewpoint offering an unobstructed view of this majestic waterfall.
Discovering Jog Falls
One of India's tallest waterfalls, Jog Falls in Karnataka, provides a breathtaking view with its four cascades: Raja, Rani, Rovera, and Rocket. Treks from nearby villages like Kargal or Sagara take adventurers deep through the Western Ghats' rich biodiversity. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it attracts nature lovers from all over the globe, who are excited to explore its unique flora and fauna.