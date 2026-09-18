Top knot: Your perfect go-to hairstyle
What's the story
The top knot is a versatile hairstyle that can be worn for any occasion, be it a casual outing or a formal event. It gives you an effortless, chic look and is perfect for those who want to keep their hair off their face while looking stylish. Here are five ways to wear the top knot, each giving you a different look and feel.
Tip 1
Sleek high top knot
The sleek high top knot is all about elegance and simplicity.
For this style, tie your hair into a high ponytail, and twist it around the base to form a tight bun.
Use gel or mousse to tame flyaways, and get that polished look.
This one is ideal for professional settings or when you want to look put-together without much effort.
Tip 2
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is perfect for those who love a relaxed vibe.
Just gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around the base, and secure with bobby pins or an elastic band.
Let some strands fall out for an effortlessly casual look.
This one is great for casual outings or when you want comfort with style.
Tip 3
Braided top knot
The braided top knot adds texture and interest to the classic style.
Start by braiding your hair into one or two braids before twisting them into a bun at the crown of your head.
This gives you a unique twist on the traditional top knot, making it perfect for festivals or fun events.
Tip 4
Low twisted top knot
The low twisted top knot gives you a sophisticated, understated look.
Start by twisting sections of your hair from the nape of your neck, and twist them together into a low bun at the back of your head.
This one is ideal for formal occasions where you want to keep it classy, yet understated.
Tip 5
Half-up top knot
The half-up top knot gives you the best of both worlds by combining an updo with loose locks.
Just pick up the top half of your hair and tie it into a small bun on the crown of your head, leaving the rest down.
This one is perfect if you want some volume around your face while keeping things neat on top.