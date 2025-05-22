What's the story

Bamboo rafting is the perfect way to explore India's placid rivers and verdant expanse. This traditional form of transport has now turned into a popular adventure sport.

From gliding through serene waters to admiring the beauty surrounding you, enthusiasts get the best of both worlds.

From Kerala's backwaters to Karnataka's rivers, bamboo rafting takes you closer to nature. Here are some top places in India where you can enjoy this exciting activity.