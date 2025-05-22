Top spots for bamboo rafting in India
What's the story
Bamboo rafting is the perfect way to explore India's placid rivers and verdant expanse. This traditional form of transport has now turned into a popular adventure sport.
From gliding through serene waters to admiring the beauty surrounding you, enthusiasts get the best of both worlds.
From Kerala's backwaters to Karnataka's rivers, bamboo rafting takes you closer to nature. Here are some top places in India where you can enjoy this exciting activity.
Wayanad
Wayanad's serene waters
Known for its picturesque landscapes and rich biodiversity, Wayanad in Kerala is another perfect place for bamboo rafting.
The Kabini River provides a peaceful journey through dense forests and wildlife habitats.
The calm waters make it ideal for beginners as well as experienced rafters.
As you float along, keep an eye for elephants and other wildlife that frequent the riverbanks.
Dubare
The thrills of Dubare
Although Dubare Elephant Camp in Karnataka is widely known for its elephant interactions, the place also offers exciting experiences of bamboo rafting on the Cauvery River.
The gentle rapids give you just the right amount of thrill without being too challenging.
This is a perfect place for families keen on mixing adventure with wildlife exploration.
Periyar
Periyar's scenic beauty
Set against a backdrop of lush greenery and diverse fauna, Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala offers bamboo rafting on Periyar Lake.
You'll be able to enjoy some bird watching and spot animals like deer and monkeys along the shores, as you float on the lake.
The tranquil setting makes it ideal for anyone looking for a relaxing yet adventurous outing.
Kuruva Island
Tranquility at Kuruva Island
Kuruva Island, located in Wayanad district of Kerala, is an uninhabited island surrounded by tributaries of Kabini River.
Bamboo rafting here gives you a chance to explore this untouched paradise dotted with rare flora and fauna.
It's an ideal spot for nature lovers seeking an escape from busy city life.
Dandeli
Adventure awaits at Dandeli
Karnataka's Dandeli is famous for its adventure sports activities, including bamboo rafting on the Kali River.
Famous for its rapid currents in the midst of nature's beauty, this destination welcomes adventure enthusiasts who want to test their skills against nature's elements.
They get to enjoy breathtaking views all around them.