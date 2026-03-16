The ultimate guide to styling topknots

The topknot is a versatile hairstyle that has become a favorite for its simplicity and elegance. Be it a busy workday or a relaxed weekend, the topknot gives you a quick yet chic look. This guide will take you through different styles, tips, and tricks to master the topknot. With practical insights, you can elevate this classic hairstyle for any occasion.

Style 1 Classic high topknot The classic high topknot is all about sleekness and height. To achieve this look, start by gathering all your hair into a high ponytail on the crown of your head. Secure it with an elastic band. Twist the ponytail around itself to form a bun and secure it with bobby pins or another elastic band. This style works best with straightened hair for a polished finish.

Style 2 Messy topknot for casual days The messy topknot is perfect for those laid-back days when you want comfort without compromising on style. Pull your hair into a high ponytail, but don't worry about making it too neat. Twist the ponytail loosely around the base and secure it with pins or an elastic band, leaving some strands out for an effortless look. This style is ideal for textured or wavy hair.

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Style 3 Low topknot elegance For a more sophisticated take on the traditional topknot, try the low version. Gather your hair at the nape of your neck instead of higher up on the head. Twist the ponytail into a bun and secure it with pins or an elastic band. This version works beautifully with medium-length hair and adds an air of elegance to any outfit.

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Tip 1 Accessorizing your topknot Adding accessories can take your topknot from simple to stunning in no time. Consider using decorative pins, combs, or headbands to add flair without overpowering the hairstyle itself. Scarves can also be wrapped around the bun for color and texture contrast, making them perfect for both casual outings and formal events alike.