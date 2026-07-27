Toronto's most iconic landmarks: A list
What's the story
Toronto is a city that beautifully marries the old with the new, and its architectural wonders are a testament to that. From historic buildings to modern skyscrapers, Toronto's skyline is a treat for architecture enthusiasts. Be it the intricate designs of historic sites or the sleek lines of contemporary structures, the city has something for everyone. Here are five architectural wonders in Toronto that you must visit.
#1
The iconic CN Tower
The CN Tower is one of Toronto's most iconic landmarks. Standing at 553 meters, it was once the world's tallest freestanding structure.
The tower features an observation deck with stunning views of the city and beyond. Its unique design makes it a must-visit for anyone interested in modern architecture.
The tower also has a glass floor for those daring enough to walk above the ground.
#2
Royal Ontario Museum's crystal extension
The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) is famous for its diverse collections and stunning architecture. Its crystal extension, designed by architect Daniel Libeskind, is a striking contrast to the original building.
The modern glass-and-aluminum structure adds an element of intrigue with its jagged lines and sharp angles.
Visitors can explore both natural history and world cultures within this architectural marvel.
#3
Casa Loma's Gothic Revival style
Casa Loma is a majestic castle-like mansion that showcases Gothic Revival architecture at its finest.
Built in the early 20th century, this historic home features turrets, towers, and intricate stonework that transport visitors back in time.
The interiors are just as impressive, with lavish rooms filled with period furnishings and decor.
#4
Distillery District's Victorian industrial charm
The Distillery District offers a glimpse into Toronto's industrial past with its well-preserved Victorian-era buildings.
Once home to a large distillery, the area now features cobblestone streets lined with brick-and-stone structures featuring wrought-iron details.
The district is a perfect place to stroll around and admire the architectural charm while visiting galleries, shops, and cafes.
#5
Toronto-Dominion Centre's modernist design
The Toronto-Dominion Centre is a prime example of modernist architecture in Canada.
Designed by Eero Saarinen and his firm, the complex features seven towers, connected by underground walkways.
The buildings are characterized by their sleek lines and minimalist aesthetic, which epitomize mid-century modernism.
The design is a perfect blend of form and function, making it a must-visit for architecture lovers.