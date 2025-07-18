Kulfi's journey: From royal courts to market treats

Kulfi, a favorite frozen dessert, has been around for centuries. First made in royal courts of Mughal Empire, kulfi was once a luxury enjoyed by the rich. Made from thickened milk and flavored with saffron, cardamom, etc., it was traditionally made using ice brought from Himalayas. Over the years, the royal dessert turned into street food and became widely available in markets across South Asia.

Mughal influence The royal beginnings The Mughals played a key role in introducing kulfi to India. They came with Persian cooking techniques which impacted the local cuisine. Kulfi was made by boiling milk till it thickened, and then flavoring it with exotic spices and nuts. This dessert became synonymous with opulence and was served at lavish feasts in the palaces.

Market evolution Transition to street food As time went by, kulfi found its way out of royal kitchens into crowded markets. Vendors started selling this frozen delight on the streets, making it available for common people. The preparation method also changed; instead of Himalayan ice, vendors used earthen pots filled with ice and salt to freeze the mixture quickly.

Diverse flavors Modern-day variations Today, kulfi is available in so many flavors other than its traditional variants. From mango and pistachio, to rose and chocolate, modern-day kulfis are made to suit different palates. This evolution showcases both cultural influences and consumer need for variety, without losing its core identity as a creamy frozen treat.