Jackfruit is the latest tropical fruit that has become popular due to its unique texture and flavor. Famous for replicating the texture of plant-based alternatives, jackfruit is an all-time favorite among plant-based eaters. Here are exceptional recipes that highlight the versatility of jackfruit in different culinary applications. From savory to sweet, these recipes show how creatively can you use jackfruit in everyday cooking.

Tacos Jackfruit tacos with fresh salsa Jackfruit tacos are a delicious spin on classic ones by replacing the meat with young jackfruit. The fibrous fruit absorbs spices so well, it's the perfect base for taco seasoning. Cooked with onions, garlic, and chili powder, the jackfruit turns tender and tasty. Serve in corn tortillas with fresh salsa made from tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, and avocado for a refreshing contrast.

Curry Creamy jackfruit curry Creamy jackfruit curry features ripe or young jackfruit mixed with coconut milk and aromatic spices like turmeric and cumin. The result is a rich dish that goes well with rice or flatbread. The natural sweetness of ripe jackfruit is complemented by the creamy coconut base, while it absorbs flavors of spices beautifully. This dish exemplifies how jackfruit can be employed in both sweet and savory contexts.

Stir-fry Jackfruit stir-fry with vegetables Adding jackfruit into a stir-fry makes for a unique touch to this quick dish. Use quotes or not, use young green jackfruits cut into bite-sized pieces, along with bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, or any of your preferred vegetables. Channeling your inner Asian, saute everything together in soy sauce or