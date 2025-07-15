Jackfruit, magic: Must-try recipes
Jackfruit is the latest tropical fruit that has become popular due to its unique texture and flavor. Famous for replicating the texture of plant-based alternatives, jackfruit is an all-time favorite among plant-based eaters. Here are exceptional recipes that highlight the versatility of jackfruit in different culinary applications. From savory to sweet, these recipes show how creatively can you use jackfruit in everyday cooking.
Tacos
Jackfruit tacos with fresh salsa
Jackfruit tacos are a delicious spin on classic ones by replacing the meat with young jackfruit. The fibrous fruit absorbs spices so well, it's the perfect base for taco seasoning. Cooked with onions, garlic, and chili powder, the jackfruit turns tender and tasty. Serve in corn tortillas with fresh salsa made from tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, and avocado for a refreshing contrast.
Curry
Creamy jackfruit curry
Creamy jackfruit curry features ripe or young jackfruit mixed with coconut milk and aromatic spices like turmeric and cumin. The result is a rich dish that goes well with rice or flatbread. The natural sweetness of ripe jackfruit is complemented by the creamy coconut base, while it absorbs flavors of spices beautifully. This dish exemplifies how jackfruit can be employed in both sweet and savory contexts.
Stir-fry
Jackfruit stir-fry with vegetables
Adding jackfruit into a stir-fry makes for a unique touch to this quick dish. Use quotes or not, use young green jackfruits cut into bite-sized pieces, along with bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, or any of your preferred vegetables. Channeling your inner Asian, saute everything together in soy sauce or
Dessert cups
Sweet jackfruit dessert cups
These sweet dessert cups with ripe yellowish-orange segments of mature fruits make for an exotic treat option without too much effort. Layer the juicy pieces over creamy yogurt mixed with lightly spiced cinnamon sugar syrup and top off with crunchy granola clusters. This makes for a textural contrast between layers making sure every bite is excitingly delicious yet satisfying enough to satiate cravings anytime, day or night alike.