5 recipes featuring peppermint extract

Peppermint extract is a versatile ingredient that can add a refreshing twist to various dishes. Its cool and minty flavor makes it perfect for both sweet and savory recipes. Whether you're looking to enhance your desserts or add a unique touch to your beverages, peppermint extract can be your go-to ingredient. Here are five delightful recipes that showcase the versatility of peppermint extract, offering something for every palate.

Cookie Delight Peppermint chocolate chip cookies Peppermint chocolate chip cookies are a delectable treat, combining the classic flavor of chocolate chips with the refreshing zing of peppermint. To prepare these cookies, just add one teaspoon of peppermint extract to your favorite chocolate chip cookie dough recipe. The result will be a batch of cookies with an invigorating aroma and taste. They go perfectly with a glass of milk or hot cocoa.

Warm beverage Minty hot cocoa Minty hot cocoa is the perfect way to enjoy the comforting warmth of cocoa with a hint of refreshing peppermint. Prepare your go-to hot cocoa mix and stir in half a teaspoon of peppermint extract before serving. This simple addition turns plain old hot cocoa into an extraordinary winter beverage, ideal for cozy evenings by the fireplace.

Sweet treats Peppermint bark candy Peppermint bark candy is an easy-to-make confection that's a favorite around festive seasons. Simply melt white chocolate and dark chocolate separately, then layer them in a baking dish, adding crushed candy canes and half a teaspoon of peppermint extract in between. Once set, break into pieces for a crunchy, minty delight that's bound to please any sweet tooth.

Refreshing drink Mint-infused lemonade Mint-infused lemonade is a refreshing take on the classic lemonade by adding the coolness of peppermint. Prepare fresh lemon juice mixed with water and sugar as you normally would, and add one teaspoon of peppermint extract for a revitalizing drink ideal for summer days or parties. Serve chilled on ice for ultimate refreshment.