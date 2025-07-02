Delicious spicy foods from around the world

Not only do spicy foods tantalize our taste buds with their fiery flavors, but they can also help us boost our metabolism. From Asia to the Americas, different cultures around the world have added spicy ingredients to their cuisines, which can help you speed up your metabolism. Here, we list some of these surprising spicy foods that can help you step up your metabolism.

Fermented flavor Korean kimchi: A fermented delight Kimchi, staple Korean cuisine, is made from fermented vegetables and spices such as chili pepper. The fermentation process gives it a unique flavor, but also makes it probiotic-rich, which can help with digestion and even metabolism. Capsaicin present in chili pepper is famous for its thermogenic properties, which could increase calorie burn by as much as 10%. Adding kimchi as a side or ingredient could add both spice and health to your meals.

Spice mix Indian curry: Spice blend powerhouse Indian curry is famous for its elaborate mix of spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, etc. These spices are loaded with compounds that could help boost metabolic rate. Turmeric's active ingredient curcumin has been studied for its anti-inflammatory and fat-burning properties. Further, the heat from chili peppers added to curries can also help rev up metabolism via thermogenesis.

Zesty kick Mexican salsa: Zesty metabolism booster Mexican salsa combines tomatoes with jalapenos or other hot peppers to make a zesty condiment that goes well with so many dishes. The capsaicin present in jalapenos is known for boosting metabolism by increasing body temperature and energy expenditure temporarily post-consumption. Adding salsa as a topping or dip can be an easy way to introduce this spicy food into your diet while relishing its fresh flavors.