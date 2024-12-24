Summarize Simplifying... In short Swap your bhujia for spiced roasted chickpeas, a protein-rich, fiber-filled snack that's easy to make at home.

Just soak, season, and roast chickpeas for a versatile addition to your meals or a standalone snack.

Trading bhujia for spiced roasted chickpeas

By Anujj Trehaan 02:01 pm Dec 24, 2024

What's the story Bhujia, while delicious and a staple in Indian households for its crunch and spice, is not the healthiest snack. It is deep-fried, contains a lot of oil, and is high in salt. A healthier (and tastier) swap is spiced roasted chickpeas. Read on to know why you should make the switch and how to enjoy this healthier alternative.

Nutrition

Understanding nutritional benefits

Spiced roasted chickpeas pack a punch of protein, fiber, and essential nutrients with minimal fat. A 100-gram serving delivers a whopping 20 grams of protein and eight grams of fiber, ensuring a filling snack that supports digestion and muscle repair. On the other hand, bhujia mostly provides empty calories with little to no nutritional benefits.

Recipe

Easy homemade recipe

How to make spiced roasted chickpeas: Start with one cup of dried chickpeas soaked overnight. Drain and toss them with olive oil, salt, cumin, paprika, and your favorite spices. Spread on a baking sheet and roast at 200 degrees Celsius for 20-30 minutes until crunchy. Enjoy! This way, not only can you regulate the amount of spices, it also uses less oil than frying bhujia.

Daily diet

Incorporating into daily diet

Spiced roasted chickpeas are super versatile and can easily be added to your daily meals. Enjoy them as a standalone snack or sprinkle them on salads or soups for added crunch and protein. They're also delicious in grain bowls or mixed with nuts and dried fruit as a trail mix for a protein-packed, energy-boosting midday snack.

Budget-friendly

Cost-effective snacking option

Why should you make spiced roasted chickpeas at home? One bag of dried chickpeas, which costs just $2-$3, makes multiple servings of this healthy snack. This is a stark contrast to the expense of regularly buying packaged snacks like bhujia. These are often significantly more expensive due to being pre-packaged for one-time use. By opting for homemade chickpeas, you can save money while also enjoying a healthier option.

Flavors

Creative flavor variations

A significant benefit of making your own spiced roasted chickpeas at home is the freedom to get creative with flavors that suit your taste. While Indian spices like cumin or garam masala are delicious, don't be afraid to try garlic powder, rosemary, thyme, or even cinnamon sugar for a sweet twist. This way, you can keep your snacks interesting without compromising on nutrition.