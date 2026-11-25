5 traditional fortune-telling games practiced around the world
What's the story
Traditional fortune-telling games have been an integral part of cultural practices around the world. These games provide a glimpse into the past and future, while also offering entertainment. From card reading to tea leaves, each game comes with its own unique method and interpretation. Here are five unique traditional fortune-telling games that continue to fascinate people even today.
#1
Tarot card reading
Tarot card reading is a popular divination method using a deck of 78 cards.
Each card has its own symbolism and meaning, which are interpreted by the reader to give insights into a person's life or future.
The game usually involves shuffling the deck and drawing cards in a specific layout called spreads.
Tarot readings can be used for guidance on personal matters, relationships, and more.
#2
Tea leaf reading
Tea leaf reading, or tasseography, is the practice of interpreting patterns formed by tea leaves at the bottom of a cup.
After drinking most of the tea, the reader examines the remaining leaves to find symbols or shapes that represent different aspects of life.
This ancient practice requires intuition and knowledge of common symbols used in interpretations.
#3
Palmistry
Palmistry, or chiromancy, is the art of reading lines and features on a person's hand to predict their future or personality traits.
The major lines examined are the heart line, head line, and life line. Each line gives information about emotions, intellect, and vitality, respectively.
Palmists also look at mounts on the palm's surface for additional insights.
#4
Rune casting
Rune casting involves throwing small stones or pieces marked with symbols (runes) from ancient alphabets like Norse runes.
The way these runes land gives clues about past influences and future possibilities in one's life path.
This method requires familiarity with each rune's meaning for accurate interpretation.
#5
I Ching divination
I Ching divination, or Yijing divination, is an ancient Chinese practice.
It involves using coins or sticks to create hexagrams. These are then matched with texts in the I Ching book.
This provides guidance on decision-making processes based on changing circumstances. It reflects the philosophy behind this traditional Chinese wisdom system.