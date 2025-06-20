Italy's best scenic train routes: A list
What's the story
Italy has some of the most beautiful train journeys through its spectacular countryside.
These routes give you an opportunity to witness the stunning landscape of Italy, from rolling hills to coastal views.
Travelling by train in Italy is not just convenient but also saves you from the hassle of driving and lets you sit back and enjoy the scenery.
Here are some must-experience train journeys through Italy's scenic countryside.
Tuscany route
Venice to Florence: A journey through Tuscany
The train journey from Venice to Florence passes through the heart of Tuscany, famous for its exquisite landscapes.
You'll get to see charming villages and lush fields on this route, which is why it is a favorite among travelers.
The journey takes about two hours, giving you a quick yet unforgettable experience of one of Italy's most famous regions.
Coastal route
Rome to Naples: Coastal views and history
Traveling from Rome to Naples by train not only provides stunning coastal views but also gives a glimpse into Italy's rich history.
The journey takes about one hour and 15 minutes, as it passes through towns like Formia and Gaeta.
This route is ideal for those keen on both natural beauty and historical sites.
Lake Como route
Milan to Lake Como: Mountains and lakeside beauty
The Milan to Lake Como train ride is famous for its stunning mountain landscape paired with calm lakeside views.
It takes about one hour, making it a perfect day trip choice from Milan.
Travelers can enjoy views of the Alps as they cruise towards the peaceful waters of Lake Como.
Verona Route
Bologna to Verona: Vineyards and medieval towns
The Bologna-Verona train route is a picturesque one as it takes travelers through the heart of northern Italy's countryside littered with sprawling fields and medieval architecture.
Lasting for around 50 minutes, the trip provides a seamless connection between two of Italy's culturally rich cities.
Along the way, passengers are treated to scenic views combining the natural beauty of the countryside with the historic charm of ancient towns.