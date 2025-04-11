Don't toss that old coat: Try this revamp hack
What's the story
Revamping old coats with new buttons is a simple yet effective fashion hack that can breathe new life into your wardrobe.
Not only is this approach money-saving, but it also adds a personal touch to your clothes.
By choosing unique buttons, you can transform the look of an old coat, making it look fresh and stylish.
Here's all you need to know about it.
Button selection
Choosing the right buttons
Selecting the right buttons is essential for transforming your coat.
Take into account the material, size, and color of the buttons to ensure they complement the fabric of your coat.
Metal buttons can add a vintage feel, while colorful plastic ones might give a playful touch.
Most importantly, match or contrast them appropriately with your coat's color scheme for maximum impact.
Necessary tools
Tools you will need
To replace buttons on a coat successfully, you will require a few basic yet essential tools.
These are a needle, thread that matches either the button color or coat fabric, scissors for cutting thread, and maybe a seam ripper for removing the old buttons.
Preparing these tools beforehand ensures an efficient, uninterrupted process of attaching new buttons to your coat. It's the key to a smooth task completion.
Attachment methods
Techniques for attaching buttons
There are several ways to securely attach new buttons to your coat, with hand-sewing being the most common.
Using a strong thread is important, making sure that each button is secured tightly.
For heavier coats or ones with bigger buttons, double-threading provides extra strength and durability.
This way, you can ensure that the buttons remain intact, keeping the coat looking and functioning as good as new.
Style exploration
Experimenting with styles
Experimenting with different styles can further personalize your coat.
You can try mixing button sizes or shapes for an eclectic look, or stick to uniformity for elegance.
You could even use themed buttons like nautical designs or floral patterns, depending on personal preference and occasion suitability.