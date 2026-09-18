How to reuse old suitcases in home decor
What's the story
Repurposing old suitcases can be an innovative and stylish way to add storage solutions to your home. Not only does this method help in decluttering, but it also adds a unique charm to your interiors. By transforming vintage or worn-out suitcases, you can create functional spaces that are both practical and aesthetically pleasing. Here are some insights into how you can effectively utilize old suitcases for home storage.
Tip 1
Create under-bed storage
Old suitcases make for perfect under-bed storage solutions.
They easily slide under most beds, giving you a discreet place to store seasonal clothing, extra linens, or other items you rarely use.
Just make sure the suitcase is clean and in good condition before placing it under your bed.
This way, you can maximize your bedroom space while keeping things organized and out of sight.
Tip 2
Design a coffee table with storage
Transforming an old suitcase into a coffee table is a creative way to add both style and storage to your living room.
By adding some legs or a sturdy base, the suitcase can be converted into a functional table that doubles as a storage unit.
You can store magazines, books, or remote controls inside it, keeping the living area neat and clutter-free.
Tip 3
Use as bathroom storage solutions
In bathrooms where space is limited, old suitcases can make for practical storage units.
Hang them on walls, or place them on shelves to hold towels, toiletries, or cleaning supplies.
This not only keeps things organized but also adds an element of vintage charm to the bathroom decor.
Choose suitcases in colors or patterns that complement the existing theme for a cohesive look.
Tip 4
Craft a bedside table with hidden storage
Repurposing an old suitcase as a bedside table gives you a place to keep essentials close at hand while providing hidden storage space.
Simply place the suitcase beside your bed at an appropriate height, and use it to store books, chargers, or personal items.
This way, you can keep your nightstand clutter-free while adding character to your bedroom decor.
Tip 5
Incorporate into hallway organization
Hallways are usually neglected when it comes to storage solutions, but old suitcases can change that.
Place them strategically along hallways for extra space to store shoes, bags, or outdoor gear.
Not only does this keep your entryway organized, but it also adds interest with the suitcase's unique design and history.