5-minute breakfasts: Tofu recipes you'll love

Tofu is an incredibly versatile and protein-rich ingredient, which can be converted into a range of breakfast delights in just five minutes. Whether you're looking for something quick to eat before heading out or want to experiment with something new, tofu can do a lot. Here are some simple yet delicious ways to include the ingredient into your morning routine, giving you a nutritious boost.

Dish 1 Tofu scramble magic Tofu scramble is an easy alternative to traditional breakfast options. Crumble firm tofu into a pan and saute with chopped onions, bell peppers, and spinach. Add turmeric for color and flavor. Cook until the vegetables are tender and the tofu is heated through. This dish provides a hearty start to the day with minimal effort.

Dish 2 Quick tofu smoothie bowl For those who like a little something sweet in the morning, a tofu smoothie bowl would be an excellent choice. Blend silken tofu with bananas, berries, and a splash of almond milk until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with granola or sliced fruits for added texture. This refreshing option is both satisfying and packed with nutrients.

Dish 3 Simple tofu stir-fry breakfast You can whip up a quick stir-fry by tossing cubed tofu with broccoli florets, carrots, and snap peas in soy sauce or tamari. Cook over high heat until the vegetables are crisp-tender and the tofu is golden brown on all sides. This savory dish offers an energizing start to any busy day.