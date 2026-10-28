Under-bed storage: 5 smart ways to save space
What's the story
Maximizing bedroom space can be a challenge, particularly in smaller homes. One of the most overlooked areas for storage is under the bed. By utilizing this space, you can declutter your room and create a more organized environment. Here are some practical ideas to transform the area under your bed into a functional storage solution, helping you make the most of every inch in your bedroom.
Tip 1
Use rolling storage bins
Rolling storage bins are an easy way to utilize the space under your bed.
These bins glide easily, giving you quick access to whatever you store inside.
They are perfect for keeping seasonal clothes, extra bedding, or even shoes.
Available in various sizes, you can choose one that perfectly fits your bed's clearance and your storage needs.
Tip 2
Invest in underbed drawers
Underbed drawers are a more permanent solution than rolling bins.
They fit perfectly under most beds and provide a neat way to keep items hidden from view.
These drawers are perfect for keeping clothes, linens, or personal items that you need to keep organized but out of sight.
Tip 3
DIY underbed storage solutions
If you are feeling crafty, you can also make your own underbed storage solutions with materials lying around the house.
For example, old wooden crates can be converted into stylish drawers with a little bit of sanding and painting.
Not only does this save money, but it also gives you the chance to customize your storage according to your taste.
Tip 4
Vacuum-sealed bags for compact storage
Vacuum-sealed bags are perfect for compressing bulky items like winter coats or blankets, so that they take up less space.
By sucking out the air, these bags minimize the volume of what you store, and keep them safe from dust and moisture.
This way, you can store more under your bed without compromising on accessibility.
Tip 5
Utilize bed risers for extra space
Bed risers lift your bed higher off the ground, giving you more room for storage underneath.
This is especially useful if you have a low-profile bed frame but need more space for things like luggage or exercise equipment.
Bed risers are available in different heights, so you can pick one that suits your needs while keeping stability in mind.