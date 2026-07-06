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Shea nut shells: A natural exfoliant for glowing skin

By Simran Jeet 03:13 pm Jul 06, 202603:13 pm

What's the story

African shea nut shells have been used for centuries in skincare, thanks to their rich nutrient profile. The shells, which are a byproduct of shea butter production, are loaded with vitamins and minerals that can promote healthy skin. They offer a natural, eco-friendly alternative to synthetic skincare products. Here's how you can use them to improve your skincare routine.