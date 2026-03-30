5 beauty hacks using corn flour

Corn flour, a staple in many African kitchens, is not just for cooking. It has been used for centuries as a natural remedy to enhance skin health. Rich in vitamins and minerals, corn flour can help exfoliate and nourish the skin. Its gentle properties make it suitable for various skin types. Here are some ways corn flour can benefit your skin, without any complex ingredients or processes.

Tip 1 Exfoliation with corn flour Corn flour works as an effective exfoliant, removing dead skin cells and revealing a fresh layer underneath. By mixing corn flour with water or milk to form a paste, you can gently scrub your face and body. This removes impurities and unclogs pores, leaving your skin smooth and refreshed. Regular use can improve your complexion over time.

Tip 2 Moisturizing benefits of corn flour Corn flour also has moisturizing properties that can help keep your skin hydrated. When mixed with honey or yogurt, it forms a nourishing mask that locks moisture into the skin. This is especially beneficial for those with dry or sensitive skin, as it prevents flakiness without stripping natural oils.

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Tip 3 Treating acne with corn flour masks For those prone to acne, corn flour masks can be a natural solution. Its anti-inflammatory properties help reduce redness and swelling associated with breakouts. By adding lemon juice or tea tree oil to corn flour paste, you can create an acne-fighting mask that targets blemishes while soothing irritated skin.

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Tip 4 Brightening your complexion naturally Corn flour also helps brighten your complexion by removing dead skin cells and promoting the growth of new cells. When mixed with turmeric or aloe vera gel, it makes a potent mask that evens out skin tone and reduces spots over time. This natural remedy is a safe alternative to chemical-based products for those looking for a brighter complexion.