Add charm to your decor with jharokha windows
What's the story
Jharokha windows, a traditional Indian architectural element, are making a comeback in modern home decor. These ornate windows, once used for ventilation and aesthetics, are now being used to add a touch of elegance and cultural heritage to contemporary homes. With their intricate designs and historical significance, jharokha windows offer a unique way to blend the old with the new in interior design.
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Historical significance of jharokha windows
Jharokha windows have a rich history dating back to ancient India.
They were commonly used in palaces and havelis as observation points or balconies.
Not only did they provide ventilation, but they also served as a status symbol for the wealthy.
The intricate carvings on these windows often depicted floral or geometric patterns, showcasing the craftsmanship of the era.
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Modern applications in home decor
Today, jharokha windows are being integrated into home decor in several innovative ways.
From being used as focal points in living rooms to adding character to bedrooms, these windows lend an element of surprise to any space.
Their traditional charm complements modern furnishings, creating a harmonious blend of styles.
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Materials used for jharokha windows
Traditionally, jharokha windows were made from wood or stone, but today, they are made from a range of materials, such as metal or glass.
Each material brings its own unique aesthetic appeal and durability.
Wooden jharokhas add warmth and authenticity, while metal ones offer sleekness and modernity.
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Tips for incorporating jharokha windows at home
When adding jharokha windows at home, think of the size and placement carefully.
They work best as statement pieces when placed at eye level or in areas where they can be admired up close.
Pair them with neutral wall colors so that their intricate designs can stand out without overpowering the room's overall look.