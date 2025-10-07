Upper body workout: 5 must-do exercises

The trapezius muscle, commonly referred to as the trap, is an important muscle that spans the upper back and neck. It plays a vital role in shoulder movement and stability. Strengthening the traps can improve posture, enhance athletic performance, and reduce the risk of injury. Here are five effective exercises to activate and strengthen the trapezius muscles.

Tip 1 Shrug your way to stronger traps Shoulder shrugs are an easy yet effective exercise to target the upper traps. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Lift your shoulders towards your ears while keeping your arms straight, then lower them back down. Repeat for 10 to 15 reps. This exercise can be done with or without weights, making it ideal for beginners and advanced lifters alike.

Tip 2 Deadlifts for full-body engagement Deadlifts work multiple muscle groups, including the traps. Stand with feet hip-width apart, a barbell over your mid-foot. Bend at hips and knees to grip the barbell, then lift by straightening hips and knees simultaneously. Focus on squeezing your shoulder blades together at the top of the movement. Perform three sets of eight to 12 reps.

Tip 3 Face pulls for upper back activation Face pulls are great for targeting both the upper traps and rear deltoids. Use a cable machine set at eye level or higher. Stand facing it with feet hip-width apart, grasping two handles with an overhand grip. Pull handles towards your face while keeping elbows high and wide, then return slowly to the starting position. Aim for three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Tip 4 Bent-over rows to build strength Bent-over rows are great for targeting mid-trap fibers, while also working other back muscles such as lats and rhomboids. With feet shoulder-width apart, hold a barbell or dumbbells with an overhand grip. Bend forward at hips until torso is almost parallel to the ground, then pull weights towards your abdomen, squeezing shoulder blades together at the top of each rep. Do three sets of eight to 12 reps.