If Tatra mountain trek is in your mind, read this

The Tatra Mountains are a beautiful range that forms a natural border between Poland and Slovakia. Famous for their stunning peaks and rich biodiversity, the mountains are a trekker's paradise. In this article, we take you through the most popular trails in the Tatra Mountains, giving you an insight into what you can expect on these treks. From easy walks to challenging climbs, there's something for everyone.

#1 Exploring Morskie Oko Lake trail Morskie Oko Lake is one of the most popular destinations in the Tatra Mountains. The trail to the lake is relatively easy and takes about two hours from the nearest parking lot. The path is well-marked and suitable for families with children. Once at the lake, trekkers are greeted by stunning views of the surrounding peaks reflected in the water.

#2 Challenging Rysy Peak ascent Rysy Peak is the highest point in Poland's Tatra Mountains at 2,499 meters. The ascent is not for the faint-hearted, as it requires good physical fitness and some climbing experience. The trail involves steep sections with fixed chains to help climbers navigate safely. However, those who make it to the top are rewarded with breathtaking panoramic views of both Poland and Slovakia.

#3 Discovering Dolina Pieciu Stawow Polskich Dolina Pieciu Stawow Polskich (Valley of Five Polish Ponds) is a picturesque valley dotted with five glacial ponds. The trek to this valley offers stunning views of crystal-clear waters surrounded by rugged terrain. It is a moderately difficult trail, ideal for those looking to explore less crowded paths while enjoying nature's beauty.