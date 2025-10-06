Hiking in India: Waterfall trails worth exploring

India's diverse landscapes are home to some of the most beautiful hidden waterfall trails, which make for an offbeat trekking experience. These trails, away from the bustling tourist spots, provide trekkers with a chance to explore nature in its purest form. From lush forests to serene waterfalls, these paths are ideal for those seeking tranquility and adventure. Here are some of India's best-kept secrets for waterfall treks.

#1 Trekking through Dudhsagar Falls Dudhsagar Falls in Goa is one of India's tallest waterfalls, cascading from a height of 310 meters. The trek to this majestic fall takes you through dense forests and railway tracks, making for an adventurous journey. The best time to visit is during the monsoon when the falls are in full glory. Trekkers can enjoy the lush greenery and diverse wildlife along the way, making it a memorable experience.

#2 Exploring Kunchikal Falls Trail Kunchikal Falls in Karnataka is India's second highest waterfall, plunging from a height of 455 meters. The trek to Kunchikal takes you through scenic landscapes dotted with coffee plantations and dense forests. The trek is relatively less crowded, giving trekkers a peaceful environment to enjoy nature's beauty. The ideal time to visit is post-monsoon when the waterfall is at its best.

#3 Discovering Nuranang Falls trek Nuranang Falls in Arunachal Pradesh is a hidden gem, tucked away in the Eastern Himalayas. The trek takes you through picturesque views of snow-capped mountains and verdant valleys. The waterfall is located near Tawang, and can be reached by a short hike through pine forests. The region's tranquil atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for those looking for solitude amidst nature.