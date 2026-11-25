How to avoid wrist strain while doing tricep dips
What's the story
Tricep dips are an amazing exercise to strengthen arms, but they can also cause wrist pain if not done properly. Wrist pain during tricep dips is a common problem that can hinder your workout and even cause injury. Knowing the causes of wrist pain and how to avoid it can help you perform this exercise without any discomfort. Here are five tips to avoid wrist pain while doing tricep dips.
Tip 1
Proper hand placement
Proper hand placement is key to avoiding wrist pain during tricep dips.
Make sure your hands are placed shoulder-width apart on the bench or platform you are using.
This will ensure that the weight is evenly distributed across your hands and wrists, reducing strain.
Avoid placing your hands too wide or too narrow, as it may put unnecessary pressure on your wrists.
Tip 2
Use of supportive gear
Using supportive gear like wrist wraps or braces can provide additional support and stability during tricep dips.
These items help keep the wrist in a neutral position, minimizing the risk of strain or injury.
While they are not a substitute for proper form, they can be helpful, especially if you have a history of wrist issues.
Tip 3
Maintain neutral wrist position
Keeping a neutral wrist position is essential while performing tricep dips.
Avoid bending your wrists excessively, as this can lead to discomfort over time.
Keep your wrists straight and aligned with your forearms throughout the movement to distribute the load evenly and reduce stress on the joints.
Tip 4
Gradual progression in intensity
If you are new to tricep dips or returning after a break, start with lower intensity and gradually increase it as your strength improves.
This way, your wrists can adapt to the demands of the exercise without getting overwhelmed by sudden increases in load or volume.
Tip 5
Focus on core engagement
Engaging your core muscles while performing tricep dips not only helps stabilize your body but also takes some of the pressure off your wrists.
By focusing on core engagement, you can maintain better overall form and reduce the risk of compensatory movements, which could lead to wrist discomfort.