Baked apple rings: A healthy snack alternative

Baked apple rings make a healthier alternative to sugary store-bought cookies. The snacks are not just easy to make but also come with nutritional benefits that processed cookies generally don't offer. By going for baked apple rings, you can relish a sweet treat without the added sugars and preservatives available in most of the commercial products. Here's why you should choose baked apple rings over anything else and how to prepare them.

Health boost Nutritional benefits of apples Apples are an excellent source of dietary fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. They are high in vitamin C which boosts the immune system, and fiber that facilitates digestion. Unlike most store-bought cookies which are high on sugar and low on nutrients, apples give you all the necessary nutrients while being sweet on the palate. Including apples in your diet can help you stay healthy without sacrificing taste.

Easy steps Simple preparation process Preparing baked apple rings is simple and needs very few ingredients. Simply slice apples into thin rings, removing the core from each slice. Place them on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, sprinkle with cinnamon if you like, and bake at 200 degrees Celsius until they become crispy. This way, you can whip up a delicious snack without investing too much time or effort.

Budget-friendly Cost-effective snacking option Baking apple rings at home is much more cost-effective than buying packaged cookies. A kilogram of apples usually costs less than ₹100 or $2 depending on the place, making it an affordable option for families wanting to save money on snacks. Moreover, homemade snacks also minimize waste from packaging materials that come with store-bought products.