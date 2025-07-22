5 healthy crisps for guilt-free snacking

Snacking can often be guilt-inducing, especially when it comes to unhealthy options. But what if we told you that there are healthier alternatives that would let you enjoy your snacks without the guilt? Here's looking at various kinds of healthy crisps that can be a part of your next snacking night. They not only satiate your cravings but also offer nutritional benefits.

Baked vegetable chips are a perfect substitute for regular fried crisps. Prepared from vegetables like kale, sweet potatoes, and carrots, these chips preserve vital nutrients while giving you the much-needed crunch. Since they're baked and not fried, the fat content is cut down to a great extent, making them the healthier choice. They are typically seasoned with herbs/spices and not salt, keeping sodium levels low.

Lentil and chickpea crisps make for a tasty and nutritious protein-rich snacking option. These legumes are rich in fiber and protein, which can keep you fuller for longer than regular potato chips. They also have lower glycemic indexes, making them the ideal choice for people looking to keep an eye on their blood sugar levels. Available in flavors like sea salt or spicy chili, they serve different taste buds.

Seaweed snacks Thanks to their unique taste and health benefits, seaweed snacks have become a rage. Rich in iodine and other essential minerals such as calcium and magnesium, seaweed makes for an excellent addition to any diet. These snacks are usually low in calories but packed with flavor owing to natural umami properties in seaweed itself. They offer a crunchy texture just like traditional crisps, but with added nutrition.