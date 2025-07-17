Superfoods boost energy and health. While we are well aware of kale and quinoa, there are some lesser-known superfoods that provide some incredible nutritional benefits. These are packed with essential nutrients that support bodily functions, keeping you active all day. Here's a look at five such superfoods, easily added to the daily diet for a nutritional boost, ensuring you get the benefit of a balanced diet.

Drive 1 Chia seeds: Tiny nutrient powerhouses Though chia seeds are tiny, they are quite powerful as far as nutrition is concerned. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein, they make a great addition to smoothies or yogurt. Just two tablespoons of chia seeds have around four grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber. This helps you stay full for longer and promotes gut health. Plus, chia seeds have antioxidants that shield you against cellular damage.

Drive 2 Spirulina: The green algae wonder Spirulina, a blue-green algae, is rich in protein and essential amino acids. It's also loaded with vitamins B1, B2, B3, copper, and iron. Just a tablespoon offers around four grams of protein with essential nutrients that promote immune health and energy production. Spirulina can be mixed into smoothies or consumed as a supplement by people wishing to boost their nutrient intake.

Drive 3 Moringa: The miracle tree leaf Moringa leaves are derived from the moringa tree and are commonly known as a miracle food owing to their amazing nutritional profile. They are rich in vitamin C, calcium, potassium, iron, and amino acids, which are essential for building muscles and repairing tissues in our body. You can sprinkle moringa powder on salads or mix it into drinks to easily add nutrients.

Drive 4 Amaranth: Ancient grain with modern benefits Amaranth is an ancient grain that provides several health benefits as it is high in protein compared to other grains like rice or wheat. It is gluten-free and contains lysine, an essential amino acid that is absent in most grains, along with magnesium that helps with muscle function while reducing fatigue during physical activities.