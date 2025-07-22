Exploring alternative crisps made from seasonal vegetables is a fun way to enjoy snacks while welcoming the bounty of every season. These veggie-based crisps not only make a healthier option but also bring in a variety of flavors and textures. Using fresh, in-season produce, these alternatives can even be economical and eco-friendly. Here are five creative ways to make delicious crisps out of seasonal vegetables that'll curb your snack cravings.

Drive 1 Sweet potato crisps delight Although sweet potatoes are available all year round, they taste best in the fall. They also make an excellent crisp alternative, thanks to their natural sweetness and vibrant hue. Thinly slice sweet potatoes, toss them with olive oil, and bake until crispy for a nutritious snack rich in vitamins A and C. These crisps offer a satisfying crunch while being lower in calories.

Drive 2 Kale chips crunch Kale is another leafy green that grows in cooler months, which makes it an ideal winter snacking option. To prepare kale chips, take fresh leaves of kale, tear off the stems, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt or your favorite seasoning, and bake until crisp. Kale chips are loaded with nutrients like vitamin K, iron, making it a guilt-free, crunchy, flavorful snack.

Drive 3 Beetroot crisps twist Beetroot is plentiful from late summer through fall and provides an earthy taste profile perfect for crisps. Slice beetroots thinly with a mandoline slicer for uniformity; then lightly coat with olive oil before baking or air-frying until they reach desired crispiness without losing their vibrant color or nutritional benefits like folate content.

Drive 4 Zucchini chips surprise Zucchinis are in abundance during summer months when gardens are overflowing with this versatile vegetable option for preparing light yet satisfying snacks like zucchini chips! Just slice zucchinis into rounds, season them according to taste preferences (like garlic powder), then bake at low temperatures until golden brown edges form around each piece—resulting in crispy delights full of fiber content!