Nacho chips or jackfruit crisps: Which one should you choose?
What's the story
Jackfruit crisps are fast becoming the new nacho chips. With their unique texture and flavor, they make for an interesting snacking experience.
Unlike calorie-heavy nacho chips, jackfruit crisps are prepared from the tropical fruit known for its versatility and nutritional benefits.
Here's why you can opt for jackfruit crisps instead and enjoy delicious snacks without compromising on taste or health.
Health boost
Nutritional benefits of jackfruit
Jackfruit is loaded with vitamins A and C, which boost immunity and help keep skin healthy.
It also has potassium, which regulates blood pressure.
The fiber content of jackfruit helps in digestion and keeps you full, making it a healthy snacking option.
Unlike nacho chips, which are loaded with calories and unhealthy fats, jackfruit crisps are rich in nutrients with less calories.
Calorie count
Lower calorie content
One of the biggest advantages of opting for jackfruit crisps instead of nacho chips is their fewer calories.
While conventional nacho chips may have as much as 150 calories per serving, jackfruit crisps usually have less than 100 calories per serving.
This makes them a great option for those keeping a check on their calories but still want to munch on something crunchy.
Taste experience
Unique flavor profile
Jackfruit has a naturally sweet flavor that makes it different from other fruits used in snacks.
When made into crisps, this sweetness merges with savory seasonings to offer a unique taste experience.
Unlike nacho chips' salty profile. This distinct flavor can satiate cravings for something sweet and savory without going for high-calorie options.
Snack variety
Versatility in snacking options
Jackfruit crisps are not limited to munching on alone as a snack.
They can be enjoyed along with different dips such as hummus or guacamole or as a salad topping to add an extra crunch and flavor.
Their versatility can be utilized for various culinary applications unlike the restricted use of conventional nacho chips.