What's the story

Celery sticks are becoming a popular replacement for salty snacks like pretzels.

Due to their high water content, celery sticks make a refreshing and hydrating snack for those trying to reduce sodium intake.

The crisp texture and mild flavor bring a satisfying crunch without any added salt.

Here's why celery sticks can make an excellent substitute for your pretzel snacks, from their nutrition to versatility.