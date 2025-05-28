What's the story

A versatile herb, fennel is often neglected in daily cooking.

However, its distinct flavor profile, laced with hints of anise and licorice, can make any dish extraordinary.

Apart from its taste, fennel also provides a number of health benefits and culinary uses, making it a must-have in every kitchen.

Here are some of the ways how fennel can spice up your meal and why you need it in your pantry.