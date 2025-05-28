Why fennel deserves a spot in your kitchen
What's the story
A versatile herb, fennel is often neglected in daily cooking.
However, its distinct flavor profile, laced with hints of anise and licorice, can make any dish extraordinary.
Apart from its taste, fennel also provides a number of health benefits and culinary uses, making it a must-have in every kitchen.
Here are some of the ways how fennel can spice up your meal and why you need it in your pantry.
Flavor boost
Enhancing flavor with fennel seeds
We all know fennel seeds add an aromatic flavor to many dishes. As a spice, they add a depth of flavor to soups, stews, and curries.
Toasting fennel seeds before adding them to a recipe releases the essential oils and intensifies the flavor.
Adding these seeds to your cooking not only enhances taste but also acts as a digestive aid.
Crisp addition
Fresh fennel bulbs in salads
Fresh fennel bulbs add a crisp texture and subtle sweetness to salads.
When sliced thinly, they allow their natural flavors to shine through without overpowering other ingredients.
Pair fennel with citrus fruits or leafy greens for refreshing combinations ideal for light meals or side dishes.
The bulb's versatility makes it ideal for both raw consumption and gentle roasting.
Green touch
Using fennel fronds as garnish
While the feathery fronds of the fennel plant are often discarded, they have a lot to offer as garnishes or herbs.
Their mild flavor goes well with seafood dishes, while also adding an aesthetic touch when sprinkled over the finished plates.
You can chop these fronds finely to mix them into dressings or sauces easily.
Oil infusion
Infusing oils with fennel flavor
Infusing oils with fennels adds subtle yet distinct flavors, perfect for drizzling on roasted vegetables or bread dips.
These are hummus or olive tapenade spreads on crusty loaves at dinner parties.
To make infused oil, gently heat olive oil with crushed whole spices, like coriander seed, till fragrant.
Strain out solids before storing away from direct sunlight if possible. This helps them stay fresher than usual shelf life expectancy would indicate.