What's the story

Due to their versatility and nutritional benefits, lentils are staple in vegetarian kitchens.

Rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, lentils make an excellent alternative to meat.

Stocking a variety of lentils will not only enhance the flavor and texture of your meals but also provide essential nutrients.

Here are some key lentils every vegetarian kitchen should have on hand to make diverse, nutritious dishes.