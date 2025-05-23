Top lentils every kitchen must have
What's the story
Due to their versatility and nutritional benefits, lentils are staple in vegetarian kitchens.
Rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, lentils make an excellent alternative to meat.
Stocking a variety of lentils will not only enhance the flavor and texture of your meals but also provide essential nutrients.
Here are some key lentils every vegetarian kitchen should have on hand to make diverse, nutritious dishes.
Red lentils
Red lentils: Quick-cooking favorite
Red lentils are famous for their quick-cooking nature, ready in only about 15 minutes.
They have a mild flavor and soft texture when cooked, making the perfect base for soups, stews, and curries.
They are also high in protein and fiber, making for a balanced diet.
Their vibrant color makes the dish visually appealing without overpowering other ingredients.
Green lentils
Green lentils: Versatile choice
Green lentils retain their shape after cooking and are ideal for salads and sides.
They have a mildly peppery flavor that goes well with different seasonings and vegetables.
High in iron and folate, green lentils boost your energy and health.
Their firm texture adds a satisfying bite to warm dishes and cold salads.
Brown lentils
Brown lentils: Everyday staple
Brown lentils are one of the most common ones in kitchens as they can be used in everything from soups to casseroles.
They cook in 20-30 minutes and don't need to be pre-soaked.
With an earthy flavor profile, brown lentils taste delicious with spices like cumin or coriander for hearty meals packed with nutrition.
Black Beluga
Black Beluga lentils: Gourmet touch
Black beluga lentils look just like caviar when cooked, owing to their tiny size, but they are much more than just a pretty face.
They add depth with nutty flavors, along with the high nutritional value.
This includes antioxidants like anthocyanins, which could help mitigate the risk of inflammation.
These are linked to chronic diseases over the years if eaten regularly with other healthy food options today.