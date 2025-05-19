Cook your meals with these healthy plant-based oils
What's the story
Adding plant-based oils to a vegetarian kitchen can spice up the flavor and nutrition.
These oils, extracted from seeds, nuts, and fruits, can provide a host of health benefits.
They are high on essential fatty acids and antioxidants, making them an ideal option for cooking and drizzling over salads.
Here are some of the best plant-based oils that can help you cook delicious, healthy meals in a vegetarian kitchen.
Mediterranean flavor
Olive oil: A Mediterranean staple
Olive oil has gained popularity for its heart-healthy qualities, thanks to its high content of monounsaturated fats.
It is also loaded with antioxidants such as vitamin E.
This oil is quite versatile, perfect for sauteing vegetables or drizzling over salads.
Extra virgin olive oil, in particular, is coveted for its strong flavor and low acidity.
Tropical touch
Coconut oil: Versatile cooking companion
Coconut oil has grown in popularity owing to its unique composition of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) — easily digestible fats that provide instant energy.
It has a mild coconut flavor that goes well with sweet and savory dishes alike.
Its high smoke point makes it perfect for frying or baking.
Nutrient boost
Avocado oil: Nutrient-rich choice
Extracted from the flesh of avocados, avocado oil offers a high concentration of oleic acid, just like olive oil.
It also contains lutein, an antioxidant which is good for eye health.
With its mild taste and high smoke point, avocado oil is ideal for grilling or roasting vegetables.
Asian flair
Sesame oil: Asian cuisine essential
Sesame oil has a distinctive nutty aroma and flavor profile that adds depth to dishes.
It is rich in polyunsaturated fats, and also contains sesamol and sesaminol, two antioxidants that can have anti-inflammatory effects.
Light sesame oil can be used for cooking at higher temperatures, while the toasted variety makes a great finishing touch on stir-fries or noodle dishes.
Omega-3 source
Flaxseed oil: Omega-3 powerhouse
Flaxseed oil is another oil that makes the cut due to its high alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) content—a type of omega-three fatty acid that is essential for heart health.
However, don't heat it as it has a low smoke point.
Use flaxseed oil in salad dressings or smoothies to retain its nutritional benefits without compromising on taste.