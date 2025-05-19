What's the story

Adding plant-based oils to a vegetarian kitchen can spice up the flavor and nutrition.

These oils, extracted from seeds, nuts, and fruits, can provide a host of health benefits.

They are high on essential fatty acids and antioxidants, making them an ideal option for cooking and drizzling over salads.

Here are some of the best plant-based oils that can help you cook delicious, healthy meals in a vegetarian kitchen.