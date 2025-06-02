What's the story

Lentil sticks seem to be the new go-to for those looking for a crunchy yet healthy replacement for regular salty fried snacks.

These sticks are made of lentils and provide a nutritious option without losing out on taste and texture.

They are protein and fiber-rich, making them an ideal snack for the health-conscious.

With their crunchiness and savory taste, lentil sticks make for a guilt-free snack for both adults and kids alike.