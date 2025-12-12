Dalia breakfasts are not always boring! Try these recipes

Dalia, a versatile and nutritious grain, is becoming a popular choice for street food lovers. This humble ingredient is being transformed into delicious breakfast options across various cities. From savory to sweet, dalia-based breakfasts are not just healthy but also budget-friendly. Here's a look at five innovative dalia breakfast options that are taking the street food scene by storm.

Dish 1 Spicy Dalia Upma Delight Spicy dalia upma is a favorite breakfast option for those who love a kick in the morning. Prepared with roasted dalia, vegetables like peas and carrots, and spices like mustard seeds and curry leaves, this dish is packed with flavor. The best part? It's quick to prepare and can be found at many street stalls for under ₹50, making it a pocket-friendly option.

Dish 2 Sweet dalia porridge bliss Sweet dalia porridge is ideal for those who like their mornings on the sweeter side. Made by cooking dalia with milk or water and sweetening it with jaggery or sugar, this creamy porridge can be topped with nuts or dried fruits for an extra texture. This comforting dish can be found at various street vendors for around ₹30.

Dish 3 Vegetable dalia khichdi twist Vegetable dalia khichdi is a wholesome breakfast that combines the goodness of dalia with lentils and vegetables. Cooked together with spices like cumin and turmeric, this dish offers a balanced meal in one bowl. Often served with pickle or yogurt on the side, it makes for an even more satisfying experience. You can find this filling option at street stalls for about ₹60.

Dish 4 Masala dalia chaat fusion Masala dalia chaat is an innovative twist on traditional chaat by using crushed roasted dalia as its base instead of regular papdi or sev. Tossed in tangy tamarind chutney along with chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and spices such as chaat masala, it gives you a crunchy yet soft texture all at once. This fusion snack costs around ₹40.