5 delicious street-style breakfast bowls (not Indian)
What's the story
Breakfast bowls are the easiest way to start your day with a healthy, filling meal. They are quick to prepare and can be customized according to your taste. While Indian street-style breakfast bowls are popular, other international options are equally delicious and nutritious. Here are five international breakfast bowls that can give you a refreshing start to your day.
#1
Acai bowl
Acai bowls are famous for their vibrant color and rich flavor.
Made from frozen acai berries blended into a smooth puree, these bowls are topped with fresh fruits like bananas, strawberries, and granola.
They are high in antioxidants and provide an energy boost to kickstart your morning.
The addition of nuts or seeds can make them even more filling.
#2
Chia seed pudding bowl
Chia seed pudding is another easy-to-make breakfast bowl you can prepare the night before.
Just mix chia seeds with milk or a plant-based alternative, and let it sit overnight until it thickens up like pudding.
In the morning, top it with fruits like mangoes or blueberries, and sprinkle some nuts for added crunch.
This bowl is high in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
#3
Quinoa breakfast bowl
Quinoa makes an excellent base for a savory breakfast bowl.
Cooked quinoa can be mixed with vegetables like spinach, tomatoes, and avocados for a hearty meal option.
Add spices like cumin or paprika for flavor enhancement.
This protein-rich grain keeps you full longer than traditional cereals.
#4
Smoothie bowl
Smoothie bowls are versatile as they can be made with different fruits blended into thick smoothies served in a bowl instead of a glass.
Top them off with granola, coconut flakes, or sliced almonds for texture contrast.
These bowls allow creativity while delivering essential vitamins from the fruit content.
#5
Oatmeal breakfast bowl
Oatmeal remains a classic choice owing to its simplicity and health benefits.
Cook oats until creamy, then add toppings like honey drizzles, cinnamon sprinkles, and apple slices.
This combination offers warmth on chilly mornings and provides necessary carbohydrates to fuel your day ahead.