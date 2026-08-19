Gorgeous braids for naturally textured hair
What's the story
Braids are the perfect way to celebrate and embrace the beauty of naturally textured hair. They not only provide a protective style but also highlight the unique patterns and volume of textured hair. From intricate designs to simple plaits, braids can be customized to suit every occasion and personal style. Here are some gorgeous braid ideas that celebrate the beauty of naturally textured hair.
#1
Classic cornrows with a twist
Cornrows are a timeless braid style that works well with naturally textured hair.
Adding a twist to the classic cornrow, you can play with different patterns and sizes.
For instance, mixing small and large cornrows, or adding zigzag sections, can make the style more interesting.
This way, you can showcase your hair's natural texture while keeping it neat and manageable.
#2
Box braids with colorful extensions
Box braids are another popular choice for naturally textured hair.
By adding colorful extensions, you can take this style a notch higher and express your personality through vibrant hues.
The added color not only makes the braids stand out but also gives an opportunity to experiment without committing to permanent dyeing.
#3
Halo braid crown
A halo braid crown is an elegant way to highlight naturally textured hair.
This style involves braiding sections of hair around the head, like a crown, which frames the face beautifully.
It's perfect for special occasions or when you want an elegant look without compromising on comfort.
#4
Jumbo twists for volume
Jumbo twists are ideal for those who want volume and length without spending hours styling their hair.
This style involves twisting larger sections of hair together, which gives a fuller look while keeping it manageable.
It's perfect for everyday wear or casual outings, where you want your natural texture to shine through.
#5
Fishtail braid variations
Fishtail braids provide endless possibilities for styling naturally textured hair.
By playing with different sizes, or incorporating other elements like ribbons or beads, you can create unique variations that suit any occasion.
Fishtail braids accentuate the natural waves and curls, giving them a polished, yet effortless look.