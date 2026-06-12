Make kohlrabi taste amazing with these easy recipes
What's the story
Kohlrabi, a versatile vegetable, is taking the culinary world by storm with its unique flavor and texture. From salads to stir-fries, this cruciferous vegetable can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are five innovative kohlrabi dishes that are making waves in kitchens around the world. Each dish highlights kohlrabi's adaptability and potential to elevate everyday meals into something special.
Dish 1
Kohlrabi slaw with a twist
Kohlrabi slaw is a refreshing take on the classic coleslaw. Grating kohlrabi and mixing it with carrots, apples, and a tangy vinaigrette makes for a crunchy side dish. The natural sweetness of the apples balances the slight bitterness of the kohlrabi. Adding nuts or seeds can add an extra layer of texture and flavor.
Dish 2
Stir-fried kohlrabi noodles
Kohlrabi noodles are a low-carb alternative to traditional pasta. Spiralizing kohlrabi into noodle-like shapes and stir-frying it with vegetables like bell peppers and snap peas creates a colorful, nutritious dish. A splash of soy sauce or tamari enhances the flavors without overpowering the natural taste of the kohlrabi.
Dish 3
Creamy kohlrabi soup
Creamy kohlrabi soup is perfect for those chilly days when you crave something warm and comforting. Blending cooked kohlrabi with onions, garlic, and vegetable broth gives you a smooth base that can be seasoned with herbs like thyme or rosemary for depth. A dollop of cream or coconut milk can make it richer without masking its distinct flavor.
Dish 4
Kohlrabi chips as healthy snacks
Kohlrabi chips make for a healthy alternative to regular potato chips. Thinly slicing kohlrabi and baking it until crispy gives you a satisfying snack option that is low on calories but high on nutrients. Seasoning them with sea salt or spices like paprika adds an extra kick without compromising on health benefits.
Dish 5
Grilled kohlrabi steaks
Grilled kohlrabi steaks provide an interesting way to enjoy this vegetable while adding smoky flavors through grilling techniques. Cut thick slices from the bulbous part and marinate them briefly in olive oil mixed with lemon juice. Then grill until tender but firm enough not to fall apart, and serve as a main course with roasted vegetables or grains like quinoa or rice pilaf.