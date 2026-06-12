Grilled kohlrabi steaks provide an interesting way to enjoy this vegetable

Make kohlrabi taste amazing with these easy recipes

By Vinita Jain 09:54 am Jun 12, 202609:54 am

What's the story

Kohlrabi, a versatile vegetable, is taking the culinary world by storm with its unique flavor and texture. From salads to stir-fries, this cruciferous vegetable can be used in a variety of dishes. Here are five innovative kohlrabi dishes that are making waves in kitchens around the world. Each dish highlights kohlrabi's adaptability and potential to elevate everyday meals into something special.