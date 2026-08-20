Bet you haven't tried celery like this before

Celery stir-fry is a quick and healthy way to enjoy this vegetable.

Slice celery into thin strips, and toss it with bell peppers, carrots, and onions.

Add soy sauce, garlic, and ginger for flavor. Stir-fry on high heat until the vegetables are tender-crisp.

This dish goes well with rice or noodles and makes for a colorful addition to your dinner table.